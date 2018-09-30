‘SNL’: Kanye West, Lil Pump Perform ‘I Love It’ in Water Bottle Costumes

Kanye West brought Lil Pump on stage to perform collaboration “I Love It” during the season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

West and Pump performed their hit song during the episode while wearing Perrier and Fiji water bottle costumes respectively.

“Back in the day I was a big Kanye West fan, supported & loved his music. Will those days ever comeback?” one person tweeted after the performance.

“Kanye and lil pump’s i love it performance is such a joke,” another user wrote.

“Kanye or Ye please just focus on sneakers it’s ok you don’t have to rap anymore it’s ok to move on now God Bless you,” another one wrote.

Ahead of the iconic performance, West’s wife Kim Kardashian West promised her Twitter followers the performance would be “crazy.”

Tonight’s SNL performance is gonna be crazy!!!! Tune in! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 29, 2018

West made headlines earley Saturday when he appeared to announce his name change to “YE” on Twitter Saturday morning. However, SNL host Adam Driver still referred to him as “Kanye West” when he introduced the performance.

West was set as musical guest for the season 44 premiere of the longtime NBC variety sketch series after Ariana Grande reportedly pulled out for “emotional reasons.”

SNL creator Lorne Michael revealed the last-minute change in an interview with the Origins With James Andrew Miller podcast.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” he said. “That’s our premiere, and then Kanye [West] stepped up, and he’ll be there. So, the reach of the show and the number of people who will step forward is now somehow now, I think, probably at its peak.”

The rapper teased the release of a new project, an EP titled Yandhi, set to be released Saturday night.

“We’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night,” he wrote. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

The series will next be hosted by Awkwafina, with musical guest Travis Scott on Oct. 6 and Seth Meyers, with musical guest Paul Simon on Oct. 13.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.