‘SNL’: John Legend, Meek Mill and Others Joining Musical Guest DJ Khaled Onstage

DJ Khaled is bringing the star power to his first Saturday Night Live performance.

The Season 44 finale of the long-running variety sketch series is set to feature Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd as the host, and DJ Khaled as the musical guest.

The music producer revealed ahead of his performances that he will be joined onstage by some of the biggest names in music, making the special episode even more of a special event.

“THEY told me I would never perform on [SNL] ! So I’m performing on the [Saturday Night Live] FINALE! And we doing it BIG!” Khaled said along with a photo of all the expected guest stars.

Learn a little bit more about every special guest joining DJ Khaled onstage on tonight’s season finale of Saturday Night Live.

DJ Khaled

The songwriter, record producer and media personality has made a name for himself for more than just his “Another One” callouts in his music. The DJ celebrated the release of his 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, Friday featuring many big names in music.

Some of his biggest hits include hit song “All I Do Is Win.”

Khaled also became one of the first big celebrities to break records for his follower count on SnapChat.

John Legend

Legend is one of the busiest artists in the business, and he has an EGOT to prove it.

The Voice coach collaborated with the DJ on his new song “Higher”, which also features late actor Nipsey Hussle. It’s possible the performance might include a tribute to the rapper.

Along with his job on the NBC competition series, Legend most recently appeared on live musical Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as a holiday special for NBC alongside wife Chrissy Teigen.

Lil Wayne

A few months after Wayne returned to the SNL stage himself, the legendary rapper is coming back for the finale to support his friend. The rapper collaborated with Khaled on Father of Asahd songs, “Jealous” and “Freak N You.”

Ahead of his own SNL performances, which he also featured special guest Halsey, the rapper released the highly anticipated Tha Carter V. He is expected to embark on a summer tour with Blink-182.

J Balvin

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin is making history, as the first performer of his genre to grace the stage of the NBC comedy series.

Balvin collaborated with Khaled on new song “You Stay,” along with some of the other guests. The singer has been featured in some of the biggest songs of the past few years, including “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

Balvin’s hit song “Mi Gente” with Willy William was also a commercial success, with him alter releasing a remix with a verse from Beyoncé, which she performed during her 2018 Coachella Valley of Music and Arts Festival performance.

Meek Mill

The American rapper and activist is hitting the stage likely to perform one of his two new collaborations with the DJ, including songs “You Stay” and “Weather the Storm.”

In November 2017, he was sentenced to two to four yers in prison for violating parole and served five months before being released while his trial continues. His arrest inspired many fans and other artist, including Jay Z and Beyoncé to speak out in favor of his release.

The rapper released his latest album, Championships, on November 30.

SZA

Singing sensation SZA will be bringing her beautiful vocals to the stage, likely to perform her new collaboration “Just Us,” with the DJ. SZA is one of the only acts on Khaled’s new album to receive her own song.

The singer reached superstardom following the release of her album CTRL. Since then SZA has been featured in Academy Award-nominated song “All the Stars,” as well as a new song off of the Game of Thrones final season soundtrack, “Power is Power.”

Big Sean

The only other artist to receive his own track on Khaled’s album, rapper Big Sean will be an appearance to watch.

The rapper collaborated on solo song “Thank You,” which made headlines earlier this week after he responded to ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande mentioning him on her hit song “Thank U, Next.”

He will likely be performing “Jealous,” alongside Lil Wayne. The song also features Chris Brown, though he is not slated to appear on tonight’s episode.

Jeremih

The singer, songwriter and rapper will be joining the star-studded appearance for the performance of “You Stay” alongside Meek Mill, J Balvin and Lil Baby.

Jeremih has previously collaborated with acts like YG, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. His latest album MihTy was released in June 2018.

Lil Baby

Rapper Lil Baby will also be sharing the stage for “You Stay.”

The rapper rose to prominence in 2017, when he released his mixtape Perefect Timing. Some of his hit singles include the songs, “My Dawg,” “Freestyle,” “Yes Indeed” and “Drip Too Hard.

Are you looking forward to the star-packed performances? The Saturday Night Live Season 44 finale airs May 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.