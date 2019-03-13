‘SNL’ Invites Emma Stone, BTS for April 13 Episode

Saturday Night Live is rounding out its April shows with an epic lineup of stars.

The variety sketch series will welcome actress Emma Stone back to host once again, as K-pop sensation BTS is set to pay their first visit for performances celebrating the release of their next album.

The performances from the global superstar music group will come just one day after the release of their highly-anticipated project, Map of the Soul: Persona, which drops April 12.

The group — comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimmin, V and Jung Kook — recently teased the album during the 61st Grammy Awards, recently held in Los Angeles.

“We stayed up all night to work for our next album,” RM told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the ceremony.. “Right before the flight, we stayed up all night.”

Following the album’s release, the seven-member Korean boy band will embark on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, starting on Aug. 25 in South Korea, before reaching the U.S. in September.

Stone, who most recently starred in the Oscar-Nominated film The Favourite alongside Rachel Weisz, will next star in the much-anticipated sequel Zombieland:Double Tap.

The new movie will reunite original stars Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin, and also introduce a new character played by Luke Wilson. The synopsis for the film says the main cast will be moving back inland in the United States, dealing with zombies and other surviving humans along the way. The new film will also see Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Thomas Middleditch join the cast.

The film is expected to premiere on Oct. 11.

The latest episode of SNL, which featured actor Idris Elba and musical guest Khalid, made headlines after Pete Davidson compared the Michael Jackson, R. Kelly scandals to the Catholic Church.

“So have you guys seen the R. Kelly documentary? Before I continue, this guy is a monster. And he should go to jail forever. But if you support the Catholic Church, isn’t that like the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” Davidson said. “I don’t really see the difference, only one’s music is significantly better. No, ’cause the other day my mom was like, ‘I’m going to Mass,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go listen to the ‘Ignition’ remix.”

His comments were met with criticism for some viewers, with Church officials demanding an apology from the show.

Saturday Night Live‘s next episode will feature Killing Eve star Sandra Oh as the host alongside musical guest Tame Impala on March 30. The show will then welcome Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, alongside Sarah Bareilles, on April 6.

The series airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.