‘SNL’ Host Halsey and Aidy Bryant Multitask in New Promo

Saturday Night Live musical guest Halsey is pulling double duty on this weekend’s episode, and cast member Aidy Bryant tried to join in on the multitasking fad to mixed results.

After Halsey introduced herself as the guest host and musical performer, Bryant said she just smoked a cigarette for the first time, so “who knows what’s going to happen.”

“Is that why you were at the nurse’s all morning?” Halsey asked.

“Yeah, because it hurt my lungs so bad,” Bryant said.

In another spot, Bryan gushed to Halsey about how exciting it is to see her pull off both roles.

“It’s crazy. Not many people get to do double duty,” Halsey said.

“I know… well, actually I’m doing sketches and the lightboard,” Bryant said.

“That’s great!” Halsey said.

“It’s all right… they force me to do that,” Bryant begrudgingly added.

This is not the first time a musical performer has also been the guest host. Miley Cyrus pulled double duty in 2013 and 2015, and Justin Timberlake did the same in a 2013 episode. Donald Glover hosted an episode in May 2018 and performed as Childish Gambino. Paul Simon, one of the most frequent musical performers on the show, also hosted and performed during the second-ever SNL episode in 1975. He did it again in 1976 and 1986.

Katy Perry hosted an episode in 2011, but her musical guest was Robyn. The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger hosted an episode in 2012, and was joined by Arcade Fire, Foo Fighters and Jeff Beck for his performances.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Fangipane, is also appearing on the show for the second time as a performer. She was the musical entertainment for Sam Rockwell’s episode in January 2018, and performed “Bad At Love,” along with “Him & I.” Halsey also appeared with Lil Wayne in November to perform “Can’t Be Broken.”

Halsey’s second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released in June 2017 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album features the singles “Now or Never,” “Bad at Love” and “Alone.” In October, she released her latest single, “Without Me,” which became her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Without Me” was written about her split from G-Eazy.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she told Glamour of the split. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

The song was also about caring for someone to the point you forget to care about yourself.

“I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world,” she said. “But I’m an imitator as well, because I’m so passionately putting myself in other people’s shoes all the time.”

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC