‘SNL’: Harry Styles Takes Magical Leap With Kenan Thompson in New Promo

Singer Harry Styles is back at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Plaza to host another episode of Saturday Night Live. In a preview skit for the episode, Kenan Thompson, the longest-running cast member in the show’s history, gave Styles a refresher tour of the studio. They also enjoyed the magic of fall.

“Welcome back to Studio 8H, Harry. Man, this is gonna be fun,” Thompson said in the clip.

“Thank you, Kenan. I’m very, very excited to be back at SNL. I’m going to be some characters. I’m going to sing. I’m pretty much down for anything,” Styles said.

“Anything?” Thompson asked.

Styles, unaware of what he was jumping in to, asked Thompson what he would like to do. The one thing Thompson wants to do is “enjoy the magic of fall,” and Styles is eager to join him.

“What do you have in mind? Like hot cider and mixed scarves?” Styles asked.

Thompson shook his head, then pointed to a pile of leaves on the studio floor, where the audience will be Saturday night.

“Classic fall fun!” Styles yelled as the two ran towards it. They both jumped in the pile and threw leaves into the air, covering the camera.

“Gee, what a magical time, huh?” Styles asked after they grew tired of their fun.

“I love fall,” Thompson said. “Do you guys celebrate Thanksgiving in England?”

Before Styles could really answer, a custodian told the two that they needed to make like a tree and leave so he could clean the studio. The two continued laying in the leaves until the custodian threatened to call security.

This is Styles’ fourth time on SNL and first time hosting an episode of the long-running sketch comedy show. He appeared as a member of One Direction in 2013 and 2014, then performed during Jimmy Fallon’s 2017 episode.

This time, he is performing to help promote his upcoming second solo album, Fine Line, which hits stores on Dec. 13. The new album includes the single “Lights Up.”

Styles also announced his Love On Tour, which kicks off on April 15, 2020 in Birmingham, England. The North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 26 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Jenny Lewis will be Styles’ opening act on all U.S. and Canada dates.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Will Ferrell will host the next episode, which airs on Nov. 23 and features King Princess performing.

Photo credit: NBC