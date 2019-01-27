‘SNL’ Faces Backlash Over Fabolous’ Surprise Appearance With Meek Mill

Saturday Night Live typically stirs up some controversy during its sketches, but the latest musical performance is causing some unwanted buzz.

SNL welcomed Meek Mill as a musical guest this week, and while he has a colorful legal past of his own, his guest's current legal issues made viewers pause. The 31-year-old Philadelphia rapper welcomed New York City's own Fabolous out for a performance of their collaboration "Uptown Vibes."

On social media, it was pointed out that Fabolous currently has a serious legal case hanging over his head. As NorthJersey.com reports, he "Into You" rapper was indicted in October 2018 after allegedly abusing his girlfriend, possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats.

So Meek Mill has Fabolous' abusive ass performing with him on #SNL. Y'all really hate women and refuse to hold other men accountable. — Brown Recluse (@TheQueenofKush) January 27, 2019

The incident allegedly occurred in March 2018, with Fabolous (real name John David Jackson) striking his girlfriend, who is the mother of his children, in the face seven times. The woman is said to have lost her two front teeth in the alleged altercation. He also allegedly threatened to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and murder her. Later in March, Fabolous allegedly threatened the woman, her father and brother with scissors. The rapper reportedly told her father that he had "bullet with his name on it."

This startling abuse accusations did not sit well with some SNL viewers, who did not approve of Fabolous earning such a high-profile slot on television.

Boooooo, Fabolous! I literally skip this track when I listen to the album. #cancelabusers #SNL @MeekMill — Kimberly2019 (@dontcallherkim) January 27, 2019

"So Meek Mill has Fabolous' abusive ass performing with him on SNL," one user wrote. "Y'all really hate women and refuse to hold other men accountable."

Another SNL viewer added, "Wasn't Fabolous just indicted for intimate partner violence against his wife? WTF is he doing on SNL????!!!"

"Boooooo, Fabolous! I literally skip this track when I listen to the album," one user wrote, adding a hashtag for "cancel abusers."

Dawg Fabolous got nooo pop for the surprise appearance — HSJR (@typhlosionbrick) January 27, 2019

Less-knowing Fabolous fans did show support for his appearance online. However, it did appear to be the case in-studio. Some noted that the SNL crowd did not seem too hyped for Faboulous' appearance, which some assumed would receive a bigger reaction from fans.

"Dawg, Fabolous got nooo pop for the surprise appearance," one fan noted.

Faboulous and NBC have not responded to the backlash concerning the performance.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC