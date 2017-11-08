TV Shows

‘SNL’ Fans Were Unimpressed with Last Night’s David S. Pumpkins Special

Saturday Night Live had a viral hit on their hands last year when the one-off character David S. […]

Saturday Night Live had a viral hit on their hands last year when the one-off character David S. Pumpkins (Tom Hanks) blew up online. It was so successful the team behind the sketch decided to follow it up with an animated special centered around around the character, which aired on Saturday night before SNL‘s Halloween compilation episode.

There was some promise in the half-hour special, with Hanks returning to the lead role and the original writing trio of Mikey Day, Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell returning. There was also the exciting addition of Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as the special narrator.

However, it seems like viewers were not so thrilled with the final product.

Many SNL fans took to Twitter to express their distaste, middling approval or simple disbelief at what they were watching.

Dislike

A brunt of the reactions to The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special
were scathing reviews.

NBC viewers were left let down at the special. It was criticized for not having the same kind of oddball charm as the original.

Many characterized the special as “dumb,” “unfunny” and “disappointed.”

Slight Approval

A lot of the approvals (of the few there were) were still not too excited about the final product of the animated follow-up.

Many gave the special a pass, citing that it had appeal to children and that it wasn’t completely awful, humor-wise.

Disbelief

However, there was another section of the viewership that chimed in on Twitter.

A lot of the SNL fans were simply in complete disbelief that the special was even airing. Pumpkins is a bizarre character on all fronts, so the fact that they were home on a Saturday night watching a fully fleshed out animated tale about the guy was just too much to process.

