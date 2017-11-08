‘SNL’ Fans Were Unimpressed with Last Night’s David S. Pumpkins Special

Saturday Night Live had a viral hit on their hands last year when the one-off character David S. Pumpkins (Tom Hanks) blew up online. It was so successful the team behind the sketch decided to follow it up with an animated special centered around around the character, which aired on Saturday night before SNL‘s Halloween compilation episode.

There was some promise in the half-hour special, with Hanks returning to the lead role and the original writing trio of Mikey Day, Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell returning. There was also the exciting addition of Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as the special narrator.

However, it seems like viewers were not so thrilled with the final product.

Many SNL fans took to Twitter to express their distaste, middling approval or simple disbelief at what they were watching.

Dislike

A brunt of the reactions to The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special

were scathing reviews.

NBC viewers were left let down at the special. It was criticized for not having the same kind of oddball charm as the original.

Many characterized the special as “dumb,” “unfunny” and “disappointed.”

This seems mostly like it was supposed to be some dumpy comedic Halloween special with David S. Pumpkins tacked on at the last second — Super Gome Odyssey (@_Sangome) October 29, 2017

1st act of the David S. Pumpkins Special – oof, why is this labeled a comedy? — Seth Poho (@sethpoho) October 29, 2017

The SNL David S. Pumpkins special is the dumbest thing I have ever seen on television, including that Cavemen show from like ten years ago. — Joe (@JoeBroToGo) October 29, 2017

I just knew the David S Pumpkins animated special wasnt gonna work. People want to see Hanks as Pumpkins, not some dumb unfunny cartoon.#SNL — Matt Bomford (@mattbomford81) October 29, 2017

Also the David pumpkins special was just as disappointing as I thought it was gonna be — ? Delina ? (@nehkocho) October 29, 2017

Slight Approval

A lot of the approvals (of the few there were) were still not too excited about the final product of the animated follow-up.

Many gave the special a pass, citing that it had appeal to children and that it wasn’t completely awful, humor-wise.

The best thing about the David S Pumpkins Halloween Special is that it’s not a trainwreck. A few funny moments but uneven overall. — Traveling Salesman (@OpenMothersMale) October 29, 2017

#SNL So many complainers. David S. Pumpkins Special is weird like the character himself. I don’t mind it at all. — Alex Reyna (@BruticusMenasor) October 29, 2017

I enjoyed THE DAVID S. PUMPKINS HALLOWEEN SPECIAL.

It played like a special for kids,

but had random weird jokes that entertained me. pic.twitter.com/LvI39sVCtV — Isaacs Haunted Beard (@IsaacsHauntedB) October 29, 2017

Disbelief

However, there was another section of the viewership that chimed in on Twitter.

A lot of the SNL fans were simply in complete disbelief that the special was even airing. Pumpkins is a bizarre character on all fronts, so the fact that they were home on a Saturday night watching a fully fleshed out animated tale about the guy was just too much to process.

this david s pumpkins animated special is real right?? this is not a mirage – right?? — Caroline (@carolinefallonn) October 29, 2017

basically everyone i know is at a party tonight and i’m at home watching the david s. pumpkins halloween special — Sarah Shade (@sarahshadee) October 29, 2017