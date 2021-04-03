'SNL': Daniel Kaluuya and St. Vincent Get Silly Ahead of Tonight's Episode

✖

This weekend's Saturday Night Live episode features Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya as guest host for the first time, as well as returning musical guest St. Vincent. The two guests appeared in the weekly spots from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, alongside cast member Aidy Bryant. The episode starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturday night.

In the first bit, Kaluuya, St. Vincent, and Bryant told viewers to put their books down and focus on television. "Join us, won't you, for some quality television?" Bryant asked. "Television is better than books, guys!" St. Vincent said. "Put down the books and watch us on TV," Kaluuya commanded. "Yeah, we all agree. We don't know how to read, so we're good," Bryant joked. "What's reading?" Kaluuya asked.

In the second bit, Bryant introduced herself as "cast membering" SNL this week, and St. Vincent said she was "musical guesting." "Is anyone else going to cast member, or just you?" Kaluuya asked. "Yeah, it's just going to be me," Bryant said. Bryant's fans probably would not complain if she wound up doing the entire show by herself.

Kaluuya, 32, recently earned his second Oscar nomination thanks to Judas and the Black Messiah. In the film, he played the late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside co-star LaKieth Stanfield. Kaluuya was previously nominated for his breakout lead performance in Jordan Peele's Get Out. He also recently starred in Black Panther, Widows, and Queen & Slim. His other credits include Skins, Black Mirror, Kick-Ass 2, Sicario, and Babylon. Judas and the Black Messiah was also nominated for Best Picture; Best Original Song for "Fight For You"; Best Original Screenplay; and Best Cinematography.

St. Vincent, the stage name for Annie Clark, previously appeared on the May 17, 2014 episode, which served as the Season 39 finale. This time, she is performing to promote her new album Daddy's Home, which will hit stores on May 14. The record includes the lead singles "Pay Your Way to Pain" and "The Melting of the Sun." St. Vincent, 38, won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for her 2014 self-titled album, and the 2019 Grammy for Best Rock Song for "Masseduction." The next new SNL episode airs on April 10 and features Carey Mulligan as host and rapper Kid Cudi as musical guest.