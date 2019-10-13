‘SNL’: Camila Cabello Performs for the First Time, and Viewers Have Lots to Say

Camila Cabello’s Saturday Night Live performance brought the house down, and social media was there to comment on it. The former Fifth Harmony member took the stage during the 45th season’s third episode, featuring host David Harbour. Cabello took the stage and performed songs off her upcoming second solo album, Romance. Fans of the pop singer were delighted to see her take the stage with her new music, sharing positive messages and complimenting her choices of wardrobe and singing skills.

Yes! @Camila_Cabello has quite the elaborate set for her performance on #SNL! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) October 13, 2019

Camila is killing it on #SNL right now. What a cool vibe! — Andrew LaMastra (@AndrewLa91) October 13, 2019

Other SNL viewers were not as amused by Cabello’s performances, some criticizing her live vocals and other simply bored with the show booking another pop act.

literally, why is camila cabao a thing? who made this happen? I hate you. #SNL — 👻🎃 andrea. 👻🎃 (@guitarscreams) October 13, 2019

I’m not sure I believe this singing is live, but the stage show is entertaining and the lyrics are discernible. Yay for Camila Cabello!#SNL — Sarah Knight (@SunshineSight) October 13, 2019

I was so into #SNL tonight but then they said Camila was the musical guest pic.twitter.com/Nuh31OVK32 — MTV Stan Account (@BritneyTingz) October 13, 2019

Cabello has had quite a year as she prepares for the release of her next album. The singer made headlines over the summer after the start of her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes. The pair collaborated on the steamy summer single “Señorita,” which debuted at number 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song climbed to the number one spot in August, marking her second song to reach the milestone.

She first gained the honor with her hit song “Havana” featuring Young Thug. Cabello has not revealed the release date for the upcoming album.

Cabello started teasing her new album on Sept. 1. Since then she has released four promotional singles for the project including “Liar” and “Shameless.” She released “Cry For Me” and “Easy” in October, with the latter reportedly being inspired by her relationship with Mendes.

The singer is known for her openness about her anxiety. This summer Cabello shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she discussed her struggles with mental health.

“I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly [laugh out loud]), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying ‘Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.’ And that is literally how I can sum up how I’ve gotten to this point in my life.”

“The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day,” she continued in a second post. “I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things… it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, ‘Let’s go.’”

Cabello is also set to make a spark on the big screen. She is set to star in an upcoming musical version of Cinderella, directed and written by Kay Cannon. The latest additions to the cast include Frozen star Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother and Pose star Billy Porter as the fairy godmother.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will retune with a new episode on Oct. 26, featuring host and musical guest Chance the Rapper.