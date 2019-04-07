‘SNL’ Blasts Joe Biden’s Inappropriate Touching on ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden in the Weekend Update segment.

Biden has been under fire for allegations of inappropriate touching over the course of years, and SNL was not going to miss a chance to weigh in. On the show’s news desk parody segment, hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost traded punchlines about Biden, mocking his actions as well as his poorly received apology video this week.

“He looks like one of those uncles that calls spring ‘sundress time,’” Che joked. “It’s very disappointing, but older people in general have a problem with boundaries.”

Jost then turned to Biden’s apology video, which was released on social media on Wednesday. He echoed the feelings of many Americans, question whether the apology “helped” or potentially even made things worse.

“The look of the video is just so weird,” he commented. “Like, why is it shot vertically? It looks like something from a premium adults-only Snapchat.”

“And, of course, nothing puts women at ease like a man on a leather couch who has already taken off his tie,” he went on. “He might as well end the video by unbuttoning his shirt and saying ‘to find out what happens next, log on to GoDaddy.com.”

Jost went on to mock the Republican response to the allegations against Biden, pointing out that a pro-Trump group had released an ad calling the former vice president’s conduct “unacceptable.” Jost joked that the group in question was called “Independent Republicans of New York, or I.R.O.N.Y.”

The Biden scandal was the main headline on SNL‘s cold open this week as well, where former cast member Jason Sudeikis returned to reprise his role as Biden. There, too, the show saved one shot for the president, who himself hsa faced many allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

In the skit, Sudeikis referred to the president as “the guy that actually bragged about assault on tape.”

“Yes, but unlike his voters, your voters actually care,” said one of his aides, played by Cecily Strong.

Regardless of the back and fourth debate about double standards and belated apologies, it looks like Biden may still make a bid for the presidency in 2020. If so, he will join a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls, all of whom hope to face off against President Donald Trump. Whoever it is, SNL has made it clear that neither Democrats nor Republicans are safe from mockery.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.