'SNL' Gets Backlash for Michael Che Joke Slammed as 'Transphobic'

Saturday Night Live is facing backlash after a recent episode's joke is criticized for being "transphobic." The joke in question comes from "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che. As he referenced President Biden's recent executive order allowing trans men and women entrance into the military, he said “It's good news, except Biden is calling the policy, ‘don't ask, don't tuck,’ which is not good news,” Che said. The joke is a play on the former military policy of "don't ask, don't tell."

While SNL has yet to comment on the issue, Natalie Drew, a trans former Army infantry Sargeant spoke with Today.com on the issue saying, “When you start letting these small things take place without being challenged, it eventually snowballs." Drew, 41, continued “It’s like ‘locker room talk,’ it’s ‘boys being boys,’ but when that goes unabated, eventually you run into a situation where they keep pushing the envelope.” She claims the joke points to a need for trans writers on the show. "I’m confident if there were any trans person that joke had to run by, they would have been like ‘No, we can’t do that!’” she said.

The recent joke is only the most recent time Che has been accused of transphobia. The controversial comedian also faced fire for a 2019 joke about Caitlyn Jenner, in which he referred to her as "fella" and proceeded to call her by her old name. "Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas … ” the joke started as the show posted before and after photos of the former Olympian.