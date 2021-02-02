'SNL' Gets Backlash for Michael Che Joke Slammed as 'Transphobic'
Saturday Night Live is facing backlash after a recent episode's joke is criticized for being "transphobic." The joke in question comes from "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che. As he referenced President Biden's recent executive order allowing trans men and women entrance into the military, he said “It's good news, except Biden is calling the policy, ‘don't ask, don't tuck,’ which is not good news,” Che said. The joke is a play on the former military policy of "don't ask, don't tell."
While SNL has yet to comment on the issue, Natalie Drew, a trans former Army infantry Sargeant spoke with Today.com on the issue saying, “When you start letting these small things take place without being challenged, it eventually snowballs." Drew, 41, continued “It’s like ‘locker room talk,’ it’s ‘boys being boys,’ but when that goes unabated, eventually you run into a situation where they keep pushing the envelope.” She claims the joke points to a need for trans writers on the show. "I’m confident if there were any trans person that joke had to run by, they would have been like ‘No, we can’t do that!’” she said.
The recent joke is only the most recent time Che has been accused of transphobia. The controversial comedian also faced fire for a 2019 joke about Caitlyn Jenner, in which he referred to her as "fella" and proceeded to call her by her old name. "Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas … ” the joke started as the show posted before and after photos of the former Olympian.
"I can't believe we're still here," one user shared on Twitter.
SNL still not shy of making homophobia and transphobia a punchline. I can’t believe we’re still here in 2021— Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) January 31, 2021
Translash Media creator Imara Jones made her stance on the statement clear, saying jokes like this are "never funny."
Transphobia is never funny #SNL. https://t.co/Jh0VB7ZGXc— Imara Jones (@imarajones) January 31, 2021
Some fans are tired of the show altogether, bringing up the recent viral moment of John Krasinski and Pete Davidson sharing a kiss.
SNL is stuck in an absolute nightmare of lazy and recycled "humor" from 2006. it's either straight men kissing and utterly BLOWING your minds or just outright transphobia please make it stop— james holley (@jeholley7) January 31, 2021
One user called for a boycott of the network until Michael Che leaves the show.
#boycotNBC until they do something about this transphobic bigot.https://t.co/xSbgnEdWhD— shelly (@shelly2161) January 31, 2021
For some, the joke not being funny was an added blow on top of its already offensive topic.
If SNL is going to make a transphobic joke, they could at least try making it actually a joke?
"Don't ask, don't tuck" doesn't even make any sense, transphobia aside it's not clever or funny in the slightest.— Leonard Nemoira Rose (@SBElikeswords) February 1, 2021
"You're not gonna hold Michael Che accountable for another badly written transphobic joke that ISN'T EVEN FUNNY?? Pathetic. Time for ya'll to go," one user wrote.
@nbcsnl What's your obsession with shitting on trans people? You're not gonna hold Michael Che accountable for another badly written transphobic joke that ISN'T EVEN FUNNY?? Pathetic. Time for ya'll to go. #michaelche #snl #transphobia https://t.co/SVMP4tezmd— Donnie Cianciotto (@DonCianciotto) January 31, 2021
