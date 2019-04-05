‘SNL’ Announces Host, Musical Guest for November 3 Episode

Saturday Night Live announced Jonah Hill and Maggie Rogers as host and musical guest for its next all new episode, set to air on Nov. 3.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series made the announcement during Saturday’s episode featuring host Seth Meyers and musical guest Paul Simon.

Jonah Hill is an Academy Award-nominated actor, with memorable roles on Moneyball, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Wolf of Wall Street. He most recently starred in the Netflix miniseries, Maniac, alongside Emma Stone.

Maggie Rogers is American singer-songwriter from Easton, Maryland. She rose to fame with her hit song “Alaska.” The singer has released three singles in 2018 — “Fallingwater,” “Give a Little” and “Light On” — to support her upcoming album, Heard It in a Past Life set to be released in January 2019.

The singer teased the news on her Twitter ahead of Saturday’s episode.

IM GIDDY SCREAMING HYPERVENTILATING AND I CANT WAIT TO TELL YOU WHY — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 14, 2018

Season 44 of Saturday Night Live has already made a fair share of headlines with its first three episodes. The season premiere featured host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West, who made headlines for performing at the end of the show and going on a long off-the-air rant about President Donald Trump.

The series addressed the rant during Weekend Update, when Davidson dragged West for making the cast uncomfortable, as well as for claims producers were trying to stop him from wearing a MAGA hat.

“So, Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat, uh… and he started by saying, ‘people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it,’ he wore it all week,” Davidson said. “Like, nobody told him not to wear it… I wish I bullied you, I wish I would’ve suggested that it would bother some people like, your wife, or every black person ever.”

He added: “Kanye, I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me. I’m off the meds…’ There’s no shame in the medicine game, there’s nothing wrong with taking them. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka—. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom and my mailman.”

The second episode featured host Awkwafina and musical guest Travis Scott. Episode 3 was a homecoming for Meyer, who was a longtime cast member, as well as head writer for the series.

Simon is also one of SNL‘s most beloved acts, having hosted the show four times and acted as musical guest eight times. His performance Saturday also marks his 77th birthday.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.