‘SNL’ Announces Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy for December Shows

NBC has announced the Saturday Night Live celebrity hosts and musical guests for its three December shows, and fans are thrilled. On Dec. 7, Jennifer Lopez will be the host with DaBaby serving as the musical guest; Dec. 14 will feature Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan; and, the last show of 2019 on Dec. 21 will be hosted by SNL alum Eddie Murphy with Lizzo as the musical guest. This is the second big news announcement for Lizzo this week. Earlier on Wednesday, she was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2020 Grammys for her single, “Truth Hurts.”

Christmas is comin’ early this year! pic.twitter.com/1pNzYVG8Vi — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 20, 2019

Viewers are thrilled about some of these combos, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Dude, Eddie and Lizzo is an all time host/musical guest combo,” one person wrote.

“I’m predicting some massive ratings for the Dec 21 show,” another wrote.

Kinda sad that Eddie Murphy isn’t the host and musical guest but LIZZO!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fF5oGpvtQh — RealHousewivesOfSuplexCity (@RHOSuplexCity) November 20, 2019

now welcome to the 6-timers club Scarlett, I’m sooooo proud! pic.twitter.com/YXMBPDMLWR — 🌸#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗗𝗮𝘆 (@okbanana) November 20, 2019

“So excited for Niall to finally be a guest! Please put him in some skits,” someone else tweeted.

“Eddie Murphy is hosting? They’ve been trying to make that happen for a LONG time,” another said.

The timing of Horan being the musical guest is interesting — just last week, his former One Direction group-mate Harry Styles was on SNL. During the show’s opening, Styles had some fun at the expense of his former boy band.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard or not, but I’m not in boy band anymore. I’m in a man band now. I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight?” Styles said before pausing and looking at the camera. “Well, they’re not here.”

He then threw some serious shade on former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2016. “I love those guys. They’re my brothers, Niall, Liam, Louis and, uh, Ringo. Yeah, that’s it,” Styles said. “I’m just so grateful Simon Cowell grew us in those test tubes.”