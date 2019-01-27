‘SNL’ Announces Halsey as Host, Musical Guest for February 9 Episode

Saturday Night Live will have Halsey acting as both host and musical guest of Season 44.

The long-running variety sketch series will air its next episode on Feb. 9. The episode is the third of 2019 following the winter premiere featuring Rachel Brosnahan and Greta Van Fleet on Jan. 19, and James McAvoy and Meek Mill on Jan. 26.

Halsey has had a successful few months as she saw her latest single, “Without Me” reach No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Her first single to achieve this.

The singer will certainly wow fans with her acting chops as she will be the first act to act as both host and musical guest for Season 44.

Halsey reacted to the news of her latest gig with a tweet Saturday night.

“Feb 9. HOSTING & PERFORMING on [SNL] ITS SATURDAY F—ING NIGHT BABY,” she wrote on social media.

Ahead of the Saturday Night Live news, Halsey had an informal Q-and-A with fans where she revealed she was working on her next album and collaborating with producer Cashmere Cat, whom she previously worked on for her song “Hopeless.”

The first half of SNL‘s Season 44 featured many unforgettable moments. The midseason finale saw the return of Matt Damon, who hosted for the first time since 2002. He most recently appeared in the Season 44 premiere in September, laying the role of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Other highlights from the season have included Kanye West’s infamous behind-the-scenes speech after the season premiere. Other special cameos this season have included Ben Stiller as President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and Robert DeNiro as Robert Mueller.

The show also had its share of drama behind the scenes after beloved cast member Pete Davidson appeared to post a seemingly suicidal message ahead of the midseason finale on his now deleted Instagram post. After missing dress rehearsal that day, the comedian was taken out of skits for the episode and only made one appearance to announce the musical guest’s second performance.

Davidson made a triumphant return to the series in the winter premiere, appearing in many of the episode’s hilarious sketches and even addressing his erratic behavior in a hilarious Weekend Update appearance alongside John Mulaney.

Are you excited about Halsey’s double-duty epusode? Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.