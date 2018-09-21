‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin Teases Return as President Trump

Alec Baldwin has teased that he may be returning to SNL this season to continue his President Trump impersonation.

The Wrap reports that while appearing on a podcast Baldwin suggested that he was still on board to play the U.S. President on the late-night sketch comedy series.

“Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy — he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane,” Baldwin said. “You can’t go far enough with this idiot. You can’t go far enough. You can’t go far enough.”

Saying that they “can’t go far enough” seems to imply that he plans to stick around for more appearances as Trump, and Saturday Night Live creator/producer Lorne Michaels seems to agree.

“Oh, I think he’ll be back,” Michaels said when asked if he thought Baldwin would come back as Trump during the upcoming 44th season of the iconic series. “I think there is probably no other actor who is looking to take that and follow Alec. And I think, for a new cast member to come in and try that would be a really tough thing to do.”

Baldwin’s newest comments did come as somewhat of a surprise as he previously suggested that he was done with the impersonation after feeling like it had “not been a lot of fun.”

“What’s going to happen in the future? I don’t know where I’m going to working, where I’m going to be,” he also said in a previous interview when asked if he would play Trump again.

Interestingly, on two separate occasions Baldwin has been nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live, taking home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017.

Even still, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2018 he called playing Trump “agony.”

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t. If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump,” he stated. “I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.”

“And that’s another project I’m working on. I was the keynote speaker at the Democratic Dinner in Iowa, and I’m gonna go do a couple more of those this year,” Baldwin added. “My wife and I agreed that we’re gonna give it everything we have. And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I’m wondering can I host a game show in Spain.”

Saturday Night Live season 44 will premiere on Sept. 29 with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, BlacKkKlansman) hosting and Kanye West as the musical guest.