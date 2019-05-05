‘SNL’: Adam Sandler Brings Back Opera Man to Mock Donald Trump, ‘Game of Thrones’

Saturday Night Live brought back Adam Sandler‘s iconic Opera Man to sing about the news of the week, including the Game of Thrones phenomenon and some Donald Trump zingers.

On the latest Weekend Update, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che welcomed back Sandler’s iconic character after “a long absence” of 24 years where he sand a medley of the news including Game of Thrones and an update on Sandler’s biggest career hits.

“Game of Thrones are almost finito, Molto exciting. Edge of my seat-o. We can’t wait ’til final show so we can cancel our HBO,” he began.

The actor poked fun at the Kentucky Derby singing: “Kentucky Derby very fasto. One in first and one in lasto. Winning horse is magnifioso… Losing horse is delicioso…”

Opera Man continued his ode to the news poking fun at James Harden after Draymond Green poked him in the eye during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

“He say beard kicks, Just wait til Durant. Come to the Knicks!” Opera Man sang.

Sandler also took a hit at Seth Rogen’s new movie Long Shot starring himself and Charlize Theron.

“Pretty Lady, Goofy Man-uh, Opera Man no Understand ah,” he sang. “Silly face but still he score-ah, where have I seen this before-ah,” He added with photos from some of his fan-favorite romantic comedies.

Rogen responded to Opera Man’s drag on Twitter during the episode, writing, “Operaman making a joke about me is maybe the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me. Holy s—t what an insane honor.”

He then went on to make fun at the long list of people running to become the Democratic nominee for the 2020 election, making fun of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden for their age.

He took further hits at Biden of reports of him groping and massaging women, which he recently apologized for before announcing his presidential run. Opera Man added that despite the allegations, Biden won’t go far in the race.

“To win White House, you need to Bang porns star-o,” Opera Man sang, showing a photo of Stormy Daniels.

He then made fun of William Barr’s disappearing act on Congress, before going in on poking fun at President Donald Trump.

“I make-a The Wall. I playa the golf. And they take-a the fall,” he sang.

He ended his ode by reminding how he was 24 pounds lighter last time he played the role before saying goodbye and receiving a loud cheer from the audience.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.