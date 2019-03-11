‘SMILF’ Canceled by Showtime After Investigation Into Creator’s Alleged Misconduct

Showtime cancelled the comedy series SMILF while ABC Studios investigates creator and star Frankie Shaw for alleged on-set misconduct.

The show’s second season finale, now its series finale, will air on March 31. The series starred Shaw as a single mother in South Boston, with Rosie O’Donnell co-starring as Tutu and Connie Britton as Ally. The series was nominated for the Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes, while Shaw was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season,” Showtime said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Friday. “The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31. We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series.”

The Disney-owned ABC Studios, which co-produced the series, also suspended its overall deal with Shaw without pay.

“I can’t express how much I’ve loved making this show, how much I love the cast and crew and appreciate Showtime and ABC as creative partners,” Shaw said in her own statement.

Back in December, The Hollywood Reporter reported that second SMILF staffers accused Shaw of “completely unprofessional” behavior and inappropriately directing sex scenes. Actress Samara Weaving also left during the second season because she claimed her contract was breached while filming a sex scene.

Writers also complained to the Writers Guild of America over credit issues. Sources said writers of color worked in a room separate from Caucasian writers, and they believed they were not getting credit for their ideas.

After the report, Massachusetts lawmakers put the show’s tax incentives on hold pending the outcome of the studio’s investigation.

“These allegations are serious and disturbing,” Massachusetts state senator Nick Collins said in January. “Massachusetts taxpayers cannot subsidize segregation and discrimination; unfair labor practice and harassment. That’s why my colleagues and I are calling for the State to withhold any tax credits that this production is eligible for, until an independent investigation by the proper authorities has taken place.”

While promoting the show before Season 2 began, Shaw told Seth Meyers on Jan. 20 she was an inexperienced showrunner, although she was a member of WGA’s Showrunner Training Program.

“I went from making short films in my basement to running a crew of over 215 people and there’s a lot of lessons along the way,” she said on Jan. 20.

SMILF airs on Showtime Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Showtime