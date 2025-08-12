‘Sistas’ Actor Joins ‘The Pitt’ Season 2

Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital is getting a new patient.

Deadline reports that Sistas actor Lawrence Robinson is joining the cast of HBO’s smash-hit medical drama The Pitt in its second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The article says that Robinson will play Brian Hancock, a “sweet, charming, and kind-hearted patient who turns a soccer injury into a possible meet-cute with one of the doctors.”

Like most actors on The Pitt, Robinson doesn’t have a ton of on-screen credits. His most notable early role was in Tyler Perry’s 2020 drama Sistas, where he guest starred for several episodes as Chris. He then starred in the Hulu original movie Three Ways, before appearing in two episodes of BET’s Tales.

The Pitt was a surprise word-of-mouth hit for HBO Max last year and was arguably the network’s biggest series.

Starring Noah Wyle of ER fame, the series has received unanimous critical acclaim for its realistic look at the struggles of doctors in an emergency room, eschewing many of the common tropes found in medical shows like Grey’s Anatomy. Similar to the early-00s hit Fox series 24, each episode takes place across one real-time hour, showing each doctor’s struggles to juggle multiple patients across one single 15-hour shift.

It has received 13 Emmy nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Drama and several nominations for each of the actors.

Season two of The Pitt will release on HBO Max in January 2026.