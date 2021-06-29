Showtime Renews Hit Show for a Second Season

✖

Instagram sensation turned late-night TV show host Ziwe Fumudoh will be making her return to Showtime. The network has announced its renewed the variety sketch series named after its formidable host for a second season, which will be split into two 12-episode installments –– double the amount in the first season.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe in a statement. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24./” She also shared the news in a tweet. "We did it, Joe!" she tweeted, referencing the meme-worthy moment when Vice President Kamala Harris called Joe Biden to announce they won the U.S. presidential election.

The show, which featured popular interviews with figures like Fran Lebowitz, Stacey Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem, and Andrew Yang, has gained masses of fans with its ruthless line of questioning and various musical numbers from the star herself. A24, Ziwe, Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese are listed as executive producers on the show, which has earned a rating of 73 percent from critics on rottentomatoes.com. Showtime snagged the show in October of last year after she revived her famed Youtube series Baited on Instagram Live where she spoke to artists and public figures like Caroline Calloway, Alison Roman, and former Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan.

Prior to earning her own show, Fumudoh got her start as a Comedy Central intern before going on to write for The Onion and The Rundown with Robin Thede. The comedian has worked with Showtime for quite a while. She has writing credits for Desus & Mero as well as Our Cartoon President. On the latter, she also voiced the character of Kamala Harris. She did the same for Tooning Out the News. Her writing can also be seen in Apple TV+'s Dickinson.

Ziwe has been named one of Forbes' 30 under 30 for 2021. She's also writing a book entitled The Book of Ziwe, which will run as a collection of essays.