‘Shoot the Messenger’ Exclusive Clip Reveals the Shocking Connection to Hasaan’s Death

In anticipation for Friday’s upcoming episode, WGN America released an sneak preview of Shooting the Messenger with Daisy Channing (Elyse Levesque) finally coming clean to Detective Frank Lutz (Lyriq Bent).

The scene starts off with Lutz telling Channing she’s the only one left alive from The Gazette who has been covering Lutz’s case. As he turns to leave, she reveals that she’s been holding out information on him regarding Hasaan’s murder.

It turns out Hasaan had incrimination video of Ontario Attorney General Sam Charles having sex. Lutz becomes furious when Channing reveals she had known about the information for a week. Lutz says Hasaan could be alive right now if it wasn’t for her hiding information, and he storms off leaving her in tears.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “A tabloid news website beats The Gazette to the punch and breaks the news of the shocking cell phone video and its connection to Hasaan’s death. On this week’s episode of “Darkness Comes to Light” airing this Friday night, April 13 at 12/11c, tensions are high as all parties jostle to manage the fallout from news of Sam Charles’ (Ari Cohen) involvement with Khaalid. Meanwhile, The Gazette is racing against time as they kick efforts into high gear in order to get their version of the story out before the police plan an operation that could close the case for good.”

Shoot The Messenger airs at 12 a.m. EST on Friday on WGN America.

Photo: YouTube/@WGN America