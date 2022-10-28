Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows

Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."

Private Practice was a medical drama series that ran for six seasons. A spin-off of Grey's Anatomy, the show centers around the happenings at Seaside Health & Wellness Center (formerly Oceanside Wellness Group) and chronicles the life of Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh, as she leaves Seattle Grace Hospital in order to join a private practice, located in LA. It also centers on Addison's co-workers at Oceanside Wellness Center, and how they deal with patients while trying to navigate their own lives. The show ended in 2013. Private Practice is available for streaming on several platforms, including Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

While Grey's Anatomy remains on air on ABC, Rhimes left the network in 2017 for a multi-million dollar deal at the streaming giant, which airs Bridgerton. The deal also covered her production company Shondaland and her producing partner Betsy Beers, and was extended in 2021. Her extended deal includes feature films, virtual reality content and gaming.

"When Ted [Sarandos] and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown," Rhimes in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time of the extension. "Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once."