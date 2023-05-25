Shonda Rhimes Hints at Bringing Back Beloved 'Scandal' Character

It's been over five years since fans said goodbye to Scandal, and yet, the ABC drama is still very loved to this day. In fact, creator Shonda Rhimes recently admitted the beloved character she'd want to see revived, telling IMDb via Deadline that she would want nothing more than to see Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope come back into the fold, in whatever way that may be.

"Olivia Pope, I like that character so much," Rhimes shared. "Even when she was bad, I liked that character so much — she's very interesting."

Washington portrayed Olivia Pope on the political drama throughout the entirety of its seven-season run. The character was known as a "fixer" in the nation's capital, working as a White House Director of Communications and then working on the presidential campaign for Tony Goldwyn's Fitzgerald Grant. Olivia then started her own crisis-management firm but continued to win the hearts of not only the fans watching but of Fitz as well. That includes the amount of times she went off the books and did something bad, but you can't help but to love her anyway, just like Fitz.

It's unclear in what way Shonda Rhimes would bring back Olivia Pope if given the chance, but perhaps Scandal could come back in the form of a revival or a spin-off. Fans would probably be all for it, especially following Kerry Washington's recent TikTok, where she reunited with her former on-screen better half. It would be interesting to see Olivia return in the form of just an appearance on another one of Rhimes' shows, like Grey's Anatomy. Or maybe we'd even see a Regency version of Olivia on Bridgerton, which would definitely be interesting.

Even if Rhimes were to bring back Olivia Pope, that doesn't necessarily mean it would be any time soon. Kerry Washington is pretty busy these days, and that includes her Hulu series Unprisoned. According to IMDb, she has an additional five projects in the works, which will keep her schedule stacked for a long time. Luckily, all seven seasons of Scandal are streaming on Hulu, so even if Olivia doesn't return to us any time soon, fans will still be able to watch every dramatic moment involving her on the streamer. And that includes the crossover with How to Get Away with Murder, which really was one of the best things to happen to television.