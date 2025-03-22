‘Shifting Gears’ Star Kat Dennings Shares Hopes for Season 2

While Tim Allen’s new ABC sitcom Shifting Gears has yet to be renewed for a second season, Kat Dennings is keeping the hope alive.

The Season 1 finale of Shifting Gears just aired, and there is still no word on whether or not the series will be coming back. Dennings, who stars as Allen’s estranged daughter Riley, told TV Insider that she hopes “there is a Season 2.”

“And if there is, I hope we see Riley do some exploration of who she is now because she doesn’t really know who she is now without the ex-husband relationship and back living at home as a mom with two kids and have her discover her personality without the things that she is used to,” she explained. “I think that would be cool.”

(Disney/Raymond Liu) TIM ALLEN, KAT DENNINGS

As of now, it’s unknown when ABC will make a decision on Shifting Gears, but there are still a handful of ABC shows in danger of cancellation. At the very least, the series is expected to be renewed, and it wouldn’t be surprising considering the fact that the series premiere in January was ABC’s strongest series debut since The Conners in 2018, according to Deadline. It seems like Dennings definitely wants to explore more with Riley for Season 2 and knows what she wants to explore with her. It could just be a matter of time.

Also starring Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis, Shifting Gears centers on Allen’s Matt, who owns a classic car restoration workshop and he takes in his estranged daughter and her two kids. The series is proving to be a hit for ABC, and given Tim Allen’s track record with sitcoms, it’s very possible that Shifting Gears will be another long-running success. If only ABC will renew the show already.

It’s likely it won’t be long until ABC announces a renewal for Shifting Gears, but fans will just have to patiently wait and watch the first season in full on Hulu. The first season also included a few Last Man Standing reunions for Allen, including his former on-screen wife, Nancy Travis. If a second season does happen, there will likely be more reunions to come, yet another reason why Season 2 certainly needs to happen. And one can only hope it’s confirmed soon.