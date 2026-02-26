‘Sheriff Country’: Mickey and Cassidy Tend to Travis as Enoch’s People Cause More Trouble (Exclusive Clip)

Sheriff Country is finally back this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In the midseason premiere, “Crucible, Part 2,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “With Travis’ life on the line and the sheriff’s office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people.”

The midseason finale in December saw Travis getting shot in the final seconds of the episode after an ambush at the sheriff’s office, and fans got their first glimpse of how Travis is doing. In the sneak peek, Mickey catches up to him and Cassidy, and Travis is not doing well. He needs to go to a hospital, as Cassidy pointed out, but Enoch’s daughter, Ruth Barlow, has the entire place surrounded as she reveals over the walkie. Within seconds, they’re taking a chainsaw to one of the doors right in front of Boone, who warns Mickey over the walkie.

When executive producer Matt Lopez spoke to PopCulture.com in December, he said that the episode has “amazing Die Hard vibes” and that viewers will be on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, star Christopher Gorham recently told us that “Travis is in the fight of his life.” He continued, “He put himself in a situation that he really shouldn’t have, and now he’s paying the consequence. And it’s a really, like, literally and figuratively, a fight for his life for the whole episode. I wanna say it was really fun to shoot, but it wasn’t really that fun. It was really hard.”

At the very least, this clip does give some reassurance. Travis is not dead, for now, that is. Whether or not he makes it through the night remains to be seen. Regardless of the outcome, though, it can be assumed that the mental and physical impact will be big. This won’t go away so easily, and as Lopez said, the following episode will include the “ripple effects of going through that crucible will linger and impact all their emotional lives moving forward for the rest of the season.”

Fans will want to prepare themselves, because it seems like this there will be a lot going on and there is no telling how it will all go down. Take a look at the exclusive clip above and watch the midseason premiere of Sheriff Country on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.