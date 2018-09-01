‘Shameless’ Star William H. Macy Reacts to Emmy Rossum’s Abrupt Exit

William H. Macy has been broken his silence on Shameless co-star Emmy Rossum leaving the series after its upcoming ninth season.

Rossum, who has played the role of Fiona Gallagher since episode one, shocked fans of the show when she announced on Facebook Thursday that she would be leaving the series after season nine. For Macy, who plays Frank Gallagher and leads the ensemble cast, the news was not really a surprise.

“We’ve been expecting it,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly on Friday. “I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it’s daunting.

“It’s hard not to think of: ‘What would my life be post-Shameless?’ And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting,” He added. “She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice.

“She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”

Macy refers to the upcoming miniseries where Rossum will star as Angelyne, based on the Hollywood Reporter article on the Hollywood icon. The series is executive produced by Rossum’s husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Hours after Rossum’s post shocked fans of the Showtime hit series, the actress opened up to the outlet about her decision to leave the series.

“I will never be saying goodbye to Fiona,” she told EW. “Fiona is a part of me and has been like every character is a part of you and you are a little bit part of them.

“My Shameless family is really my second family and I’ve spent so much time with them — 10,000 hours — that it really feels like we’ve all grown up together,” she added. “I started on the show when I was 23 and now I’m not. And it’s a wonderful, wonderful amount of time and I feel incredibly proud of everything we have created. I’m just filled with gratitude for everyone’s hard work.”

Series creator John Wells commented on the exit as well, promising a worthy goodbye to the beloved character during the season nine finale, as well as that the door will always be open for Rossum to return.

“It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in,” Wells said in a statement.

Shameless returns for its ninth season Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.