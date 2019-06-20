‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Reveals First Season 10 Photos

Production for Shameless Season 10 is officially underway, and series star Emma Kenney just shared the first photos from the upcoming season.

The actress, who portrays Debra “Debbie” Gallagher on the popular Showtime series, took to Twitter on June 19 to reveal photos of the gathered cast, including herself, William H. Macy, and Jeremy Allen White.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So excited to bring in our 10TH SEASON(!!!!) with my familyyyyyyy & welcome to our new regulars,” she captioned the snaps. “@SHO_Shameless 10 feels like a fresh new pilot!”

So excited to bring in our 10TH SEASON(!!!!) with my familyyyyyyy & welcome to our new regulars 🤗❤️ @SHO_Shameless 10 feels like a fresh new pilot! pic.twitter.com/uNSewcUUFT — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) June 19, 2019

The popular Showtime series was renewed for a 10th seasons back in January, making it the network’s longest-running series to date.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks, said at the time. “Shameless with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime.”

Although Season 10 will be missing the familiar face of Emmy Rossum, who departed the series following Season 9, the new season will boast one familiar and previously absent character: Noel Fisher’s Mickey Milkovich. Fisher’s return was announced April.

Having first joined the series in Season 1, the actor had more regular appearances throughout Seasons 3 through 5, though they became much more irregular in Season 6 after his character was put behind bars and then unsuccessfully attempted to escape prison in Season 7. To fans’ surprise, he reappeared very briefly in Season 9, still behind bars, but was gone soon after.

Fisher will join fellow returning cast member Cameron Monaghan, who portrayed his on-screen boyfriend Ian Gallagher in Seasons 1 through 9. Monaghan’s return to the series was announced alongside the Season 10 renewal.

His return to the series comes after his October 2018 announcement that he would be exiting Shameless, Monogham writing that while he had “came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally” while on the series, “all good things come to an end.”

“I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character,” he added. “This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

Shameless Season 10 does not yet have a premiere date, though it is expected to air later in 2019.