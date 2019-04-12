‘Shameless’ Fan Favorite Noel Fisher Returning to the Series

Just after Emmy Rossum’s Season 9 exit, Shameless is bringing back fan-favorite Noel Fisher for Season 10.

Fisher’s return to the Showtime series was confirmed Thursday, April 11, via the series’ official Twitter account, which shared a video showing Noel, in character as Mickey Milkovich, attempting to break out of jail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This just in: Mickey is BACK on #Shameless season 10!!! pic.twitter.com/Tv6DMFLaSX — Shameless will return with NOEL FISHER 🥄 (@SHO_Shameless) April 12, 2019

The Twitter account, which changed its name to “Shameless will return with NOEL FISHER,” had teased the announcement throughout the day, keying fans into the fact that a major announcement would be coming, even joining the round of fans that had been using the hashtag “#bringmickeyback.”

ITS THAT SIMPLE!!!!!! #BringMickeyBack pic.twitter.com/sLx7Bv91W9 — Shameless will return with NOEL FISHER 🥄 (@SHO_Shameless) April 11, 2019

Fisher got his start on Shameless in Season 1 before having a more regular appearance throughout Seasons 3 through 5. His appearance became much more irregular in Season 6 after his character was put behind bars and then unsuccessfully attempted to escape prison in Season 7. To fans’ surprise, he reappeared very briefly in Season 9, still behind bars, but was gone soon after.

The announcement follows the January announcement that Cameron Monaghan, who portrayed Fisher’s on-screen boyfriend Ian Gallagher in Seasons 1 through 9, would also be returning to the series.

Monaghan had announced in October of 2018 that he would be exiting the series, stating that while he had “came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally” while on the series, “all good things come to an end.”

“I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character,” he added. “This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

The popular series was renewed for its upcoming 10th season in January, at which time it was also announced Monagham would be returning.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks, said at the time. “Shameless with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime.”

Shameless will return for Season 10 later this year.