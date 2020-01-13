‘Shameless’ Ending After Season 11 Crushes Fans

Shameless fans were devastated on Monday when Showtime announced that the series is coming to a close. The network posted a teaser for Shameless Season 11, inviting fans to “party with the Gallaghers one last time.” For many viewers, this was a tragic loss for premium cable TV.

The network’s President of Entertainment, Gary Levine, and Shameless showrunner John Wells confirmed the news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to a report by TV Line. On social media, the announcement had fans reeling.

“WTF I’m so sad about Shameless right now,” one fan tweeted. “It genuinely was such a good f—ing show. Everyone’s scenes were distributed evenly and I never skipped to Ian or Mickey’s scenes because I didn’t have to! It was actually funny and the characters were actually memorable.”

“What the f— am I supposed to watch now,” added another.

Of course, other fans acknowledged that the show had to end some time. They noted that the series has lost many of its biggest stars, and at the end of the day, 11 seasons is an incredibly long lifespan for a TV show.

“This is bittersweet but it’s the right thing to do, just don’t give my babies a bad ending,” one fan tweeted, with crying emojis, adding: “(except Frank.)”

Shameless is nearing the end of its tenth season right now, and there is no word yet on when Season 11 might air. Levine told critics that the ending would do justice to the rest of the series.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” he said. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Wells did not so much mourn the ending as celebrate the series long success.

me: i fucking hate shameless it’s the worst show ever such a fucking disappointment i want it TO END RIGHT NOW

shameless: is actually ending

me:pic.twitter.com/Wj0pwYw1jq — gallavich are engaged ! (@mickeysnoel) January 13, 2020

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” Wells said. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”



Shameless airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. The Season 10 finale is scheduled for Jan. 26.