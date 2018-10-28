Emma Kenney Wraps ‘Shameless’ Season 9 With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Filming on Shameless season nine recently wrapped in Chicago, and Emma Kenney celebrated the achievement by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter.

In one post on Saturday, Kenney shared selfies with William H. Macy popping in. “The best of the best. Thanks for being the coolest dad. Another season [check mark],” she wrote.

The best of the best. Thanks for being the coolest dad. Another season ✔️ @WilliamHMacy pic.twitter.com/bL0sClXjaA — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) October 27, 2018

Then on Sunday, she shared photos from the night before of her holding a clapboard before the cameras.

“And it’s a wrap! Last take of season 9. Thank you to the most best, most hardworking, dedicated cast and crew. Truly takes a village,” she wrote.

And it’s a wrap! Last take of season 9. Thank you to the most best, most hardworking, dedicated cast and crew. Truly takes a village! #shameless pic.twitter.com/TkV19FCeIa — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) October 28, 2018

Shameless fans will not get to see the new footage until next year. Last Sunday, Showtime aired the mid-season finale, “Down Like The Titanic,” which set the stage for the departure for Emmy Rossum‘s Fiona Gallagher. Rossum previously announced during the summer that she was leaving the show after season nine.

The episode ended with a defeated Fiona going back the Gallagher family home drunk after losing her apartment building and discovering her boyfriend cheated on her. However, since many of her siblings are now grown, the parental role Fiona had during the show’s early years might not be necessary now. This could inspire Fiona to leave the family behind.

While everything looks bad for Fiona now, showrunner John Wells said there will be a happy ending for Fiona and there are no plans to kill her off. Before the happy ending though, Fiona still has “Some further to fall,” Wells told TV Line last week.

“I hope that at the end of the next seven episodes that you’ll feel pleased about where she ends up,” the executive producer said. “But I don’t want to suggest that suddenly everything is rosy for Fiona.”

Wells later added, “Up to this point, her life has been defined by raising her siblings — not that she had a choice. Who’s she going to be now when they’re basically all growing up or grown up?”

Kenney, 19, plays Debra “Debbie” Gallagher on Shameless. She also played Harris Conner-Healy on last season’s Roseanne revival and reprises the role on The Conners.

Although she has only had two leading roles on television shows in her young career, Kenney has already worked with acting legends. On Shameless, her on-screen father is the Oscar-nominated Macy. On The Conners, her co-stars include Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert.

“Everyone has been so kind and so open to teaching me … There’s so much to learn from literally everyone on set,” Kenney told Us Weekly of working on The Conners. “I talk to Sara a lot about speech and comedic timing and just kind of moments. I really look up to her, and she’s so nice. She’s always been so helpful and supportive and so smart.”

Shameless returns on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 20.

