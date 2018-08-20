‘Shades of Blue’ Fans Mourn End of Jennifer Lopez Police Drama

After three seasons, Jennifer Lopez’s Shades of Blue came to an end, with Lopez’s Harlee Santos testifying before the police commission and Ray Liotta’s Matt Wozniak hoping to help her from the outside. Fans of the series took to Twitter to mourn the show’s end.

In the final minutes of the series, Wozniak strangles Ramsey (Bruce McGill) who has been sentenced to prison. Harlee prepares to take a plea deal. We then flash to two months later, where we see Wozniak driving Harlee to prison. She has lost her badge and is ready to pay the price for everything she did.

As Harlee checks into prison, her daughter Christina (Sarah Jeffery) reads a letter in which she explained the motives for her actions.

“I’ll be finally free,” reads Harlee’s letter in the final moment as a cover of “Our House” plays. The screen then fades to white for the end of the series.

After the show was over, fans praised Lopez for her performance.

“I’m crying!!! Shades of Blue was so amazing! I’m gonna miss it soooo much!!!” one fan wrote.

One fan was not exactly happy that Wozniak went free.

#ShadesofBlue So the woman goes to prison and the male boss walks? Really? I’ve watched this sexist crap for months? — Jeffrey DeYoe (@JeffDeYoe) August 20, 2018

“Sad to see the show end after 3 Seasons it had potential to continue on for a few more seasons at least but i loved it was an awesome show just dislike how things ended i like happy endings,” one fan wrote.

Sad to see the show end after 3 Seasons it had potential to continue on for afew more seasons at least but i loved it was an awesome show just dislike how things ended i like happy endings👐😅💙💯 #ShadesOfBlue @JLo @sarahmjeffery3 @rayliotta @dreadematteo @vinnyel @DayoOkeniyi — Jose Miguel (@IAmJoseMiguel) August 20, 2018

Lopez announced that Shades of Blue would end after three seasons in April, since she has so many other projects in the works.

“Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman,” Lopez explained in a statement at the time. “It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.”

She continued, “We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”



Photo credit: NBC