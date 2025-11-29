‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Legend Danny Seagren Dead at 81

Danny Seagren, a famed puppeteer who portrayed Big Bird on Sesame Street, has died at the age of 81. He also starred as the first live-action Spider-Man on The Electric Company.

His family announced the news in an online obituary. Seagren passed away on Nov. 10, just days before his 82nd birthday, in Little River, SC.

At the time of his death, he was enjoying his retirement. At the present time, a cause of death has not been revealed.

His career began when he moved to New York City and met Jim Henson, who created The Muppets and Fraggle Rock. Despite being described as a “dancer, writer and producer” by his family, Seagran became a puppeteer and puppet maker for Henson. His appearance on Sesame Street came when he stepped in for Caroll Spinney to play Big Bird for a few episodes. He also wore the costume for events, parades and live appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Seagren created and manned puppets for other kids shows as well, inclduing Miss Peach of the Kelly School. He received a Daytime Emmy in 1980 for a Thanksgiving Day episode for the show. He also worked on Captain Kangaroo, and PBS’ Who’s Afraid Of Opera.

As a trained dancer, he became TV’s first live-action Spider-Man in 1974, when he starred as everyone’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger on The Electric Company. He stayed on the final three years of The Electric Company. He appeared as Spider-Man about 30 times throughout his nearly 400-episode run on the series. His work spawned a spinoff Marvel comic book called Spidey Super Stories, the name of his sketches. Other works of his include Tales from Muppetland, The Great Santa Claus Switch and The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant.