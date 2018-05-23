NBC Primetime TV Schedule for 2018-19

NBC unveiled several new shows in unveiling its fall schedule for 2018. There will also be familiar favorites holding down the fort, from the likes of The Voice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and This Is Us.

New shows debuting in the fall include the dramas, Manifest and New Amsterdam; and the sitcom I Feel Bad. Four new shows were held back for midseason, along with a handful of returning series.

The biggest change of the schedule is Wednesdays, which was turned into an all-Chicago night. All three Dick Wolf-produced Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — will air back-to-back-to-back Wednesday nights.

Scroll on for a look at each night’s schedule. Premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

Sunday

Are you ready for some football? That might be from another network’s jingle, but it epitomizes NBC’s Sunday night programming for the fall.

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Monday

As usual, NBC will be using The Voice as a lead-in for a new drama. This year’s is Manifest, a series produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis (Flight, Back to the Future, Forrest Gump).

The series centers on the crew and passengers of a turbulent flight. They reach their destination and assume everything is fine. But there’s one problem — when they land, they learn five years have passed and everyone assumes they were dead. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur star in the series.

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — Manifest

Tuesday

Tuesday will feature The Voice again, with This Is Us staying in the same Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET slot.

NBC is hoping This Is Us viewers will stick around for the new medical drama New Amsterdam. The series stars The Blacklist veteran Ryan Eggold as a charming doctor at Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the U.S. Dr. Max Goodwin is hoping to shake things up after arriving, but his skeptical co-workers do not think he can change the system.

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

Wednesday: All Chicago

All the Chicago shows are back, and now they have a whole night to themselves.

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday

Thursday features a bunch of returning shows, with one new sitcom sandwiched between them.

I Feel Bad stars Sarayu Blue (Blockers) as a working mom who finds it hard to balance everything going on in her life. Amy Poehler is one of the executive producers on the sitcom.

8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore

8:30-9 p.m. — The Good Place

9-9:30 p.m. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 p.m. — I Feel Bad

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

Friday

Friday features the return of Blindspot and Midnight, Texas. New Dateline NBC murder mysteries will end the night.

8-9 p.m. — Blindspot

9-10 p.m. — Midnight, Texas

10-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

Saturday

Saturday will be repeat night, for anyone at home watching television. A two-hour Dateline mystery will air, followed by one-hour edits of Saturday Night Live episodes. SNL is also coming back for a 44th year.

8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. — Saturday Night Live Encores

Held for Midseason

Even after sweeping in to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine when Fox cancelled it, NBC is not doing the cop comedy any favors.

The series will not debut until midseason, along with returning sitcom A.P. Bio and returning dramas The Blacklist and Good Girls. The new sitcom Abby’s and the new dramas The Enemy Within, The Village and The InBetween were also held for midseason.