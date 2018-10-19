See Jay Leno’s Return to ‘Last Man Standing’

Jay Leno returns again to Last Man Standing as Joe in a two-minute sneak peek into Friday’s new episode.

In the clip from the Halloween-themed episode, Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) and Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) discuss their plans not to prank each other this year, as is usually tradition for the neighbors and cohorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just when they make their pact, in walks Leno as Joe, an employee at Mike’s Outdoor Man store. He argues his case against Halloween while the other two men try to convince him he’s silly for his hatred of the holiday.

Watch the clip unfold in the video above. Leno appeared on Last Man Standing in nine previous episodes during it first run on ABC; Friday’s episode marks his second return to the series since it was rebooted this fall by Fox, his first being in last Friday’s episode.

The upcoming installment, called “Bride of Prankenstein,” is set on Halloween night in which Mike and Chuck work late to set up a security system at Outdoor Man, according to the official synopsis. They find the perfect target to prank in Joe when he says he’s scared of Halloween. Meanwhile, Mandy, Kyle, Kristen and Ryan hold a séance.

The revived series has enjoyed good ratings since its return, ranking as the highest-rated show on Friday night.

Leno appeared in “Giving Mike The Business” last week, much to fans’ delight.

“JAY LENO IS BACK!!!” one excited fan wrote.

“Who’s that old funny guy with the grey hair? Oh wait it’s [Leno],” someone else added.

Leno famously hosted NBC’s Tonight Show from 1992 to 2014 and has gone on to appear in his own documentary series Jay Leno‘s Garage, where he works on and boasts about his antique cars. He continues to tour as a stand-up act and even appeared in Adam Sandler’s Sandy Wexler.

Last Man Standing continues to reel in the guest stars, including Leno and Robert Forster, who returned earlier this month for a brief cameo as Mike’s late father, Bud Baxter. He appeared as a vision before Mike, as the character died off screen in between the sixth and seventh seasons.

In the episode, viewers watch Mike finally come to terms with his father’s death when he begins to prepare to sell what was left over from his home. Bud also owned the marijuana dispensary Bud’s Buds, which Mike’s daughter Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and husband Ryan (Jordan Masterson) hope to run themselves.

Catch Jay Leno’s latest appearance on Last Man Standing Friday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Photo credit: Michael Becker / FOX