See the Four Emmys Stars Who Wore Near-Identical Dresses, and Twitter Caught on

Game of Thrones and Fleabag might have won the top awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles, but the real winner might have been the colors red and pink. Four actresses were coincidentally decked out in dresses with the two colors, leading some Twitter users to wonder if Valentine’s Day was coming early. The four actresses were This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Marisa Tomei and Empire star Taraji P. Henson.

Moore wore an off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell dress that featured a thigh-high slit and billowy sleeves, notes Women’s Wear Daily. Moore was nominated for playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, but lost Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer.

Watson’s red dress was a form-fitting Christian Siriano dress, highlighted by off-the-shoulder silk pink sleeves. Watson plays Rebecca’s daughter-in-law Beth on This Is Us.

“Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, [Watson]. Thanks for having us [Television Academy],” Moore wrote on Instagram.

Henson, a two-time Emmy nominee for Empire, wore a Vera Wang dress that featured flowing red sleeves that touched the red carpet. Tomei, who starred in the Emmy-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, wore a Ralph & Russo one-shoulder dress.

Zoe Kazan took a unique spin with the surprising trend. She wore a black Gucci dress that featured a pink and red draping. Kendall Jenner’s skin-tight black dress also included red and pink accents.

The trend was not missed by Twitter users.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images