CBS Renews ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘SWAT’ for Season 2

CBS is keeping two freshman military dramas around for season two.

The network announced Tuesday that it has picked up SEAL Team and SWAT for second seasons in the network, joining comedy hit Young Sheldon on the network’s 2018-2019 schedule.

Both military procedurals have brought consistently good numbers for the network during their first seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shows are each averaging a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, season-to-date, with live-plus-seven-day lifts.

Among total viewers, the pair is also neck-and-neck with SEAL Team earning an average 10.2 million viewers, just ahead of SWAT‘s 9.8 million. The latter has been of particular help for the network, offering a consistent performer in its long-troubled 10 o’clock slot on Thursdays.

SWAT, which follows the story of a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles, marked former Criminal Minds Shemar Moore‘s return to CBS. The drama in inspired by the former TV series and feature film of the same name.

SEAL Team, which follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, hit stakes missions our country can ask of them, stars David Boreanaz and marks his fourth straight broadcast television hit following Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spinoff Angel and Fox’s Bones.

“These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said. “SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday lineup — routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while SWAT has improved Thursday’s 10 p.m. hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season. Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access. We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season.”

Both series are part of a wave of military-themed series that were ordered for the 2017-2018 season following President Donald Trump’s election. Fellow military dramas Valor (The CW) and The Brave (NBC) have not performed as well in the ratings.

SEAL Team, SWAT and Young Sheldon join The Big Bang Theory as having scored early renewals at CBS for the 2018-19 season.