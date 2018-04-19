CBS Not Airing ‘SEAL Team’ Wednesday Night

SEAL Team fans are not going to like this.

The CBS military drama will be taking a week off from the schedule to make room for the Criminal Minds two-hour season finale.

SEAL Team will return with an all new episode Wednesday, April 25 titled “Takedown”. During the episode, the SEAL Team sends Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) undercover in a busy spice market to make a high stakes money swap, and Jason (David Boreanaz) attempts to take down a terrorist known to wear a suicide belt.

The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of NAVY SEAls as they trailer, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.

SEAL Team, as well as other freshman drama SWAT, were renewed for a second season back in March.

“These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said. “SEAL Team has strengthened our Wednesday lineup — routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while SWAT has improved Thursday’s 10 p.m. hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season. Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access. We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season.”

The network also announced the renewal of its many shows Wednesday.

Ahead of Criminal Minds‘ finale, showrunner Erica Messer said fans can expect a “surprising” cliffhanger.

“We are going to take you into two totally different worlds [in the finale]: one in Taos, New Mexico, about a real phenomenon called The Hum, which is an amazing thing that exists all over the world and it’s up for debate whether people believe in it or the power of it,” Messer said about the first hour-long episode that will air. “It felt like an interesting opportunity for the team to discover this.”

For the second episode of the night, and the official season finale, Messer promises a “surprising” cliffhanger that culminates after Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) discovers Violent Criminal Apprehension Program agent Owen Quinn (guest star James Urbaniak) in a storage unit.

Criminal Minds has not been renewed for a fourteenth season yet.

SEAL Team typically airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on CBS.