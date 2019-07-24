SDCC 2019: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Sarah Bolger Responds to Romantic Tensions Between Emily and EZ

Mayans M.C. is close to its return for Season 2, and fans are already hoping for a reunion between former lovers EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and Emily Galindo (Sarah Bolger). The former loves had a big relationship ahead of the events of Season 1, with EZ finding his ex love married to the head of the Galindo cartel, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino).

Fans of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series saw through flashback as Emily devoted herself to JD even after he was sent to prison. He later ordered her to stop visiting him to keep her safe, with her revealing she was pregnant before walking away from her big love seemingly for good.

With the present-day storyline seeing EZ working closely with the Galindo cartel, many fans hoped the proximity to each other would bring Emily and EZ back together. But will Season 2 finally make those dreams come true?

Bolger spoke with PopCulture.com on the subject during an interview with the cast of the FX drama series during San Diego Comic-Con, saying she loves the show’s fans dedication to the love story.

“That makes me so happy cause it just means that people want to see the relationship that they love or characters they love rekindle,” Bolger told PopCulture.com Saturday.

“We haven’t finished filming of the second season yet. So we ourselves are sort of clueless to where all the bridges finish and well we’re going to wait and see,” she teased, not entirely shutting down the possibility.

Bolger added Season 2 will up the ante on the entire series, as all of the characters will be getting their hands dirty with the drama surrounding them.

“[Emily’s] world’s just been completely turned upside down nearing the end of the first season and certainly in the second,” she teased of Emily’s journey when the show returns.

“I think what’s the most powerful component of Mayans M.C. is there are no innocent bystanders and what you can absolutely say about Emily coming up this year is that there’s no innocence left. She’s not ignorant anymore, and she is where she is for a reason, so she’s getting down and dirty,” she added.

Pardo also spoke of the upcoming season, including how the reveal of who killed EZ and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) mother will bring the brothers back together despite the big betrayals that went down in Season 1.

“What I love about EZ is that it’s never simple, you know?” Pardo said. “For him, it’s not just what happened, it’s why. So you can expect to really dig into why it happened in the first place.”

Mayans M.C. will return for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International.