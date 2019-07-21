SDCC 2019: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo Teases Major Conflicts to Surface in Season 2

The cast of Mayans M.C. sat down with PopCulture.com at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, where J.D. Pardo teased some serious conflict in the upcoming season. Mayans M.C. is about to return for its second season, and it promises to be the biggest, bloodiest show on two wheels.

Pardo and a few cast mates gave a wide-ranging interview, along with showrunner Elgin James. The group was riding high after the Season 2 trailer dropped on Friday, showing how brothers would be pitted against each other when the show returns. When the show returns, EZ Reyes (Pardo) will tell his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) who killed their mother, but they will not handle the revelation in quite the same way.

“What I love about EZ is that it’s never simple, you know?” Pardo said. “For him, it’s not just what happened, it’s why. So you can expect to really dig into why it happened in the first place.”

As always, the show has layers of conflict, from gang disputes to personal conflicts to internal struggles. For Pardo, these external wars will only help bring the Reyes brothers’ issues to the surface.

“Of course, there’s already conflict going on between Angel and EZ, because EZ decided to stay with the club. So that’s going to get resolved, I think,” he said, looking to his co-stars. “Right?”

“We don’t know!” Cardenas answered, to general laughter.

“We’re still in it, so that’s why it’s good that we’re separated,” Pardo joked, as Cardenas was on the other end of the couch.

Cardenas weighed in as well, saying that his character had some hurt to work through before he could even consider his role in the upcoming conflicts with a clear head. However, he felt that the external enemy of their mother’s killer would give both brothers something to focus their anger on.

“You know, I think he’s probably still hurt and mending from the wounds incurred from his little baby brother, you know?” he said. “He never thought that he would do something so horrible and terrible. The death of our mother was obviously a huge pivoting point in Angel’s life, so maybe this information he has about who killed our mother, maybe this helps start to mend our relationship.”

“But we don’t know! We’re still playing it out, and maybe Angel holds a grudge like a little boy,” Cardenas added.



Mayans M.C. returns on Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.

