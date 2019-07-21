SDCC 2019: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo Reveals How Series Honors ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans

Mayans M.C. has already grown to become its own show after only one season, but the series still cares about the longtime Sons of Anarchy fans. During an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International, star JD Pardo — who plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes in the new series — explained how the show still honors SoA fans who keep tuning in.

“For us, I think we just wanted to within our journey in telling the story of the Mayans it was important that we just stayed true to our story,” Pardo told PopCulture.com at SDCC. “But in doing the work we also recognize that we are honoring the fans of Sons of Anarchy, because that’s why we’re here.”

Pardo explained the goal of the new show is to be as good as the original SoA, and that’s one way to honor fans.

“That’s why we were given this in the first place, because of the wonderful work that the cast and crew did there,” Pardo continued. “So, for us it was important to take that baton and just run with it. Because they didn’t skip a beat. So we just wanted to take it to another level.”

Pardo and other members of the Mayans M.C. cast spoke with PopCulture.com just days after the Season 2 trailer was released. In the brief trailer, EZ was seen telling his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) some really important information. He thinks he knows who killed their mother. The two brothers will not react to the news in the same way.

“What I love about EZ is that it’s never simple, you know?” Pardo told us. “For him, it’s not just what happened, it’s why. So you can expect to really dig into why it happened in the first place.”

The show will continue to explore the growing differences between Angel and EZ, as EZ chose to stay with the club.

“That’s going to get resolved, I think,” Pardo said, before asking his co-stars, “Right?”

“We don’t know!” Cardenas chimed in.

“We’re still in it, so that’s why it’s good that we’re separated,” Pardo said with a laugh, since the two actors were separated on the couch.

Cardenas said Angel still has some personal stuff to work out before he can consider taking part in other issues.

“You know, I think he’s probably still hurt and mending from the wounds incurred from his little baby brother, you know?” the actor said. “He never thought that he would do something so horrible and terrible. The death of our mother was obviously a huge pivoting point in Angel’s life, so maybe this information he has about who killed our mother, maybe this helps start to mend our relationship.”

Cardenas continued, “But we don’t know! We’re still playing it out, and maybe Angel holds a grudge like a little boy.”

Mayans M.C. Season 2 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.

