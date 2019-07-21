SDCC 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Receives Boos After Defending Season 8 Finale, and Social Media Chimes In

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had an awkward moment during Game of Thrones‘ San Diego Comic-Con panel. Fans booed the actor during the event as he and other members of the show’s cast tried to defend the divisive final season.

Coster-Waldau received the critics from event attendees when he described Jamie Lannister’s ending with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) as “great” and “perfect for that character’s ending.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The moment was captured in a video released by Variety.

#GameOfThrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says that it was perfect for his character to “end in the arms of Cersei.” The #SDCC crowd disagrees pic.twitter.com/CSCi9F6abE — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2019

“It made sense to me,” he said as fans began loudly exclaiming their rage, disagreeing with his statement. The actor seemed to take the backlash in stride, laughing as he continued to explain his reasoning.

Fans of the series responded to the footage, sharing a mixed reaction to the Comic-Con audience’s actions.

“Who are they to bully an actor just for speaking his mind about a character he played for 10 years !??!?!?!? @nikolajcw speak your mind and never mind them,” one fan wrote.

“Well, I strongly agree with him. What crowds. Just some crazy freaks who have no manners with rude loud voice. Even if I disagree, I would shut up,” Another user commented.

“What a rude crowd, actors don’t have to agree with every fan opinion,” another fan wrote.

Other fans, however, took the opportunity to continue to express their rage about how the popular series ended earlier this year.

“Whole character arc flushed down the toilet for a Jaime who kinda forgot he actually cares about the common people? Hit by three bricks instead of valonqaring a certain Mad Queen?” one user wrote.

“He has been paid off. I remember him saying he had issue with his character’s death,” another fan theorized.

Other fans shared a compilation image from past interviews in which Coster-Waldau envisioned his perfect ending for his character.

The actor was on stage alongside other cast members Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, John Bradley, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham and Conleth Hill. Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and other stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik dropped out ahead of the appearance, blaming it on scheduling conflicts.

Hill also defended the show, Us Weekly reported, saying the fans displeasure had been blown out of proportion.

“We’re very grateful for your fandom over the years and I think this is the reality rather than a media-led hate campaign,” Hill told the audience.

Coster-Waldau also added that fans would not have been happy with the final season, no matter what.

“It comes to an end, it’s gonna piss you off no matter what because it’s the end,” he noted. “If you hated the ending, if you loved the ending, that’s great. Just don’t call people names.”

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International.