‘Scandal’, ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Fans Celebrate Crossover Event on Twitter

Annalise Keating and Olivia Pope teamed up to change America’s justice system, and Twitter is freaking out.

After months of teasing the special crossover event bringing together the worlds of Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, viewers finally got to see the two powerhouse women share scenes together as they worked to get Annalise’s (Viola Davis) case fast racked to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Our country is in crisis. Together we can fix it,” Annalise says to Olivia (Kerry Washington), who has been laying low from the politics worlds for a few months since she resigned from the White House.

With her friends and political allies angry at Olivia for her past actions, she doesn’t believe she has the influence to get the case elevated though.

“Annalise Keating showed up in your classroom,” Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) says to Olivia over drinks.

“So, you’ve heard of her.”

“It’s Annalise Keating. The top defense attorney and badass professor from Middleton University in Philly, of course. I applied to law school there because of her. She’s a beast,” Marcus says.

Olivia mentions that Google says she’s a criminal, but Marcus counters that no one in Washington can throw stones at someone who’s been accused of crimes.

Despite her hesitation, Olivia goes to Annalise’s hotel roman confronts her on how terrible her case would turn out in the mainstream news cycle considering Annalise’s dark past.

“You’re saying I’m a hot mess?” Annalise says.

“Yes.”

“I thought you were able to move mountains. That’s why I came here looking for you. Your reputation was supposed to speak for itself.”

Olivia decides to help Annalise anyway, in her attempts to redeem herself.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the anticipated crossover, as well as for seeing the two strong women teaming up to change the world.

I cannot believe I’m looking at Marcus, Annalise, Olivia and Michaela in one room. I don’t even know what to do with myself! #Scandal #Scandalgetsawaywithmurder pic.twitter.com/lcfUajw6OH — Oh SoFrieda (@OhSoFrieda) March 2, 2018

Scandal, currently in its final season airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. How to Get Away With Murder airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.