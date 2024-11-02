‘Scandal’ Cast Reuniting for Charity: All The Details

Six years after Scandal ended, the cast is reuniting for a good cause. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of the ABC political drama will reunite with creator Shonda Rhimes for a live script reading fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina through United Way North Carolina. Asheville, North Carolina native Bellamy Young, who starred as Melody Grant, spearheaded the event.

“There were those intervening days where we couldn’t get in touch with people, you didn’t know if the people you loved were alive,” Young shared. “I love my home so much, and I just was just trying to think of anything that I could do to help. My sweet Scandal family. We have a very active Scandal WhatsApp thread that pops off daily, and it was really as simple as me just asking there and everyone saying an immediate yes.”

Along with Young, the virtual event will include Kerry Washington, tony Goldwyn, Guillermo Diaz, Scott Foley, Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina, Joe Morton, George Newbern, Jeff Perry, Cornelius Smith, Jr., and Darby Stanchfield. Rhimes will kick off the reading while her producing partner, Betsy Beers, will narrate. More special guests are expected to be announced soon.

Fans are able to donate to reserve a spot at the United Way North Carolina website, with donations also acting as an RSVP to a virtual pre-event with the cast. Additionally, one fan will win the chance to join the cast and play a character in the episode they’ll be reading. They can register on the Prizeo website now. As of now, details surrounding the specific episode have yet to be revealed, but Young revealed that the special guests that will be announced at a later time could offer more hints. ““I picked an episode for us to read in which sort of everything is against us, all seems lost, but we still show up for each other and somehow get through,” Young said.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the cast of Scandal for their generous support in our efforts to help Western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene,” Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina,” said in a press release.

Meanwhile, working with United Way takes Bellamy Young back to her youth. “They have been a part of my heart and consciousness, particularly in Asheville, my whole life,” she shared. “We’re so excited, this project just feels very full-circle, very homecoming.” The Scandal live script reading will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. ET.