‘Scandal’: Olivia and Quinn Face off in Shocking Scene

Olivia Pope found out her friend Quinn is alive, but the reunion was far from warm.

After lying her way out of Eli’s grasp, Quinn (Katie Lowes) stopped by Olivia’s (Kerry Washington) apartment to show her old friend she’s far from dead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Olivia walks into her apartment, she finds Quinn’s baby.

“I know, I know, she’s the cutest,” Quinn says to a shocked Olivia.

“What is happening right now, how are you here?” Olivia says.

“I wanted you to see your goddaughter… once,” Quinn says as she holds a gun.

Quinn tries to get Olivia to sign a confession that will send her to prison. Olivia tells her that if she kills her she will get murdered by B-613 snipers, and just as one of them is about to shoot her, Olivia tackles her to the ground.

Olivia is grazed by a bullet in the shoulder, but she’s fine and tells Quinn to run.

Eli Pope (Joe Morton) faked Quinn’s death after a tug-of-war with his daughter that was meant to prove Olivia could be saved from her thirst for power. Since Olivia chose not to stop Eli from “killing” Quinn, she has wanted to seek revenge on Olivia, as well as justice for her “murder” and the other people she has killed in her search for power.

At the end of the episode, Quinn finally reunited with her friends Abby (Darby Stanchfield) and Huck (Guillermo Diaz). Elsewhere, Olivia made amends with her dad and despite threatening to make Mellie (Bellamy Young) resign from the presidency if she didn’t get back in line, she decides to resign from her position as Chief of Staff.

“When I was named Chief of Staff of the first female President of the United States, I was filled with immense pride and gratitude. Unfortunately my time working for this administration has come to an end. Effective today I am hereby resigning as chief of staff of President Mellie Grant. This is not a decision I came to lightly…”

Looks like Olivia Pope is on her way to redemption. Fans on Twitter were shocked for Olivia Pope’s decision.

I can’t believe Olivia resigned!!!totally unexpected!! #ScandalABC — Total Princess (@Datotalprincess) February 9, 2018

She did it Y’all…. guess POWER is not all IT…#ScandalABC pic.twitter.com/beMKDxPmu4 — Tully (@Tully249) February 9, 2018

Scandal will return with all new episodes, starting with the highly anticipated crossover with How to Get Away With Murder, on March 1.