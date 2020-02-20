‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Lark Voorhies Reacts to Being Left out of Upcoming Revival

Former Saved By the Bell actress Lark Voorhies is opening up about how painful it was to find out that she was one of the only cast members not invited back for the popular sitcom reboot coming to NBC. In an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the actress revealed not only her struggles with bipolar disorder and how this could have played a role in their decision not to invite her back, but how she felt when she was left out of the new opportunity, having played such a key role in the original series.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt.” “Saved by the Bell” star Lark Voorhies joins me Wednesday to discuss her mental health, as well as her feelings about not being included in an upcoming reboot of the show. pic.twitter.com/mLYQ4aRpoF — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) February 18, 2020

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved By the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” she wrote in her journal that she shared with the live studio audience. “Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Currently, Josie Totah will play the lead role of the Bayside High cheerleader, Lexi, with the reboot introducing a list of new, teenage characters. However, ’90s babies can rest at ease knowing that most of the original cast will return to reprise their roles including, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen. Although, a few months back, in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Thiessen at the time admitted that not only did she and Gosselaar not get a call, but they she found out about the reboot with the rest of the fans.

“I didn’t know anything about the reboot,” she confessed. “I heard about it the moment you guys heard about it, and Mark-Paul was the same, Mark-Paul didn’t know anything about it either.”

Now that it’s been confirmed the two will be returning, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. But there is one character that probably won’t ever make an appearance: Dustin Diamond, who played the comic relief character Samuel “Screech” Powers. He’s been open about his strained relationship with the other cast members and even got candid with fans in 2009 inside the pages of his tell-all book. However, he ended up pointing blame at his ghostwriter after the stories were later refuted.