Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Accidentally Swearing on ‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie had a bit of a mishap Wednesday morning when the anchor accidentally swore during the Today show when she appeared to be preparing for a segment.

The shot of Guthrie was accidentally broadcast during what appeared to be a commercial break, and viewers saw the anchor curse on air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, s—,” Guthrie was heard saying. “Sorry, guys.”

The audio was then cut, but the camera was still on Guthrie as she continued to look down to read before the show cut to another commercial about 30 seconds later.

After the incident, the anchor apologized on Twitter.

“Check, check — is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys,” she wrote. “Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s [a] good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

Check, check – is this thing on?

Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 28, 2018

Guthrie’s fans immediately reassured the anchor, offering their support and noting that everyone slips up from time to time.

“Plz grl…I think I love you more than ever knowing you are just like the rest of us!” one wrote, while another added, “We knew you were human already. Thanks for all you do!”

A third tweeted, “It was hysterical. You’re more real than ever.”

Other than this minor incident, things have been going rather swimmingly at the Today show since Matt Lauer was fired last fall after complaints surfaced of inappropriate sexual behavior against the former anchor.

Hoda Kotb replaced Lauer during the morning hour and now helms the show alongside Guthrie. Ratings have soared, proving that viewers are happy to tune in to see women host one of the biggest morning shows in the country.

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com