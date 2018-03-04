‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns From Olympics Break With Charles Barkley

Saturday Night Live is back this weekend for the first time in a month with a new episode of the long-running sketch comedy series, airing on NBC, Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Audiences can expect a barrel of laughs care of guest host, basketball legend and broadcaster, Charles Barkley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The musical guest for the episode is hip hop trio Migos. The group released their third album, Culture II, in January.

Barkley has a long history with Saturday Night Live. He first hosted in 1993, when the musical guest was Nirvana. He did not host another episode until 2010, with Alicia Keys as the musical performer. He hosted one more time in 2012, with Kelly Clarkson as the performer.

However, it feels like Barkley has been on the show more often since he is one of Kenan Thompson’s most frequent targets in skits. Thompson has frequently played Sir Charles on Weekend Update. In 2008, Thompson played Barkley as the host of The Charles Barkley Show.

SNL has been on hiatus since Feb. 3, when Natalie Portman hosted and Dua Lipa performed, so the episode was already highly anticipated. And then of course, President Donald Trump made it more interesting by taking to Twitter this week to criticize Alec Baldwin‘s Emmy-winning impersonation of him.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impression of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin did not let that go without responding, serving up insults of his own.

“Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff,” Baldwin tweeted. “That we’ve all been waiting for.”

“Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like…” he wrote. “And Mr President…please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”

Baldwin then told Trump he was working on a new movie, adding, “If this is mediocrity, give me more.”

Baldwin appeared to confirm a return to the show, hours before it is set to air. “Let’s have some fun tonight,” he wrote.

His most recent appearance as Trump came during the Portman episode, where he appeared on Fox & Friends, the real president’s favorite show.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC