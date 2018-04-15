‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Stunned by Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller Surprise Cameos

Saturday Night Live surprisingly staged a Meet The Parents reunion with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro stopping by to play President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and special counsel Robert Mueller in the cold open.

The sketch featured a Mueller putting Cohen through a lie detector test, days after the FBI raided Cohen’s office in the real world. The whole scene was one long Meet the Parents gag, recreating the polygraph scene from the movie. At the end, Mueller even told Cohen the FBI will “catch all you little Fockers.”

Fans at home were stunned by the sketch. Here are some of the reactions.

The appearance of De Niro as Mueller was a surprise, since Kate McKinnon has been playing him in previous sketches. However, McKinnon appeared earlier in the sketch as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, alongside Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence.

The cold open was a reference to the ongoing Russia investigation into Trump and the FBI raid of Cohen’s office earlier this week. The FBI seized documents from the Manhattan office pertaining to the ongoing scandal involving Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen admitted to paying her $130,000 in October 2016, to keep her from going public with her claims before the presidential election. Daniels recently told her story in a 60 Minutes interview and is suing to have the non-disclosure agreement she signed invalidated.

