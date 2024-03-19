Nickelback and HARDY Teaming up For 'CMT Crossroads'

Nickelback and HARDY are about to throw down, and the whole world gets to watch. It's been announced that the pair are teaming up for a new episode of CMT Crossroads, airing Saturday, April 6 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

"Acclaimed rockers Nickelback and award-winning country-rocker HARDY team up for the latest installment of CMT's critically acclaimed franchise CMT Crossroads," the country music network explained in a press release, "swapping stories and collaborating on each other's biggest songs, including can't-miss performances of Nickelback's 'Savin' Me' and 'Animals,' HARDY's 'Truck Bed' and 'Give Heaven Some Hell' – plus a first-time mashup of both 'ROCKSTAR' singles."

Nickelback hails from Canada, initially making a splash in the States with their 1998 album, The State. Three years later, in 2002, the band dropped Silver Side Up, which featured the massively successful song "How You Remind Me," and the rest is mostly just hard rockin' history. To date, the band has released a total of 10 studio albums, with the most recent being 2023's Get Rollin'.

HARDY originally comes from Philadelphia, Mississippi. After high school, he moved to Tennessee and kickstarted his music career by writing songs for artists such as Florida-Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen. Hardy dropped a couple of EPs before releasing his debut album, A Rock, in 2020.

Notably, HARDY's sound has evolved over the past few years, from being fairly straightforward modern country to blending in much heavier elements. He's even teamed up with heavier bands like Beartooth and Bilmuri, and brought Jeremy McKinnon from Florida hardcore band A Day To Remember in to do guest vocals on "Radio Song," from his sophomore album, The Mockingbird & the Crow.

His most recent single is the aforementioned "Rockstar," a seeming homage to Nickleback's hit tune of the same name, as well as an exploration of his journey from a Mississippi kid to a full-fledged rock star.