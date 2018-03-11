‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies Oscar Winners and Losers With Family Feud

Saturday Night Live parodied the winners and losers of last weekend’s Oscars with an old reliable game show sketch having winners and losers face off against each other in Celebrity Family Feud.

The best part of the sketch came when Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) introduced Get Out director Jordan Peele (Chris Redd). Harvey praised Peele for his sketch comedy show Key & Peele.

“Well, sketch comedy is great, but at some point, you have to move on,” Peele said.

Thompson, who has been on SNL since 2003, paused as the audience applauded for the meta-joke.

“Um… you do?” Harvey said.

“Yeah, after a few years, you just have to do something more artistic.”

“How many years?”

“Are you okay, Steve?”

Thompson coughed before getting back into his Steve Harvey character and resumed the show. Other celebrities on the winners side included The Shape of Water director Guillermo Del Toro (Beck Bennett) and I, Tonya star Allison Janney (Heidi Gardner). Kate McKinnon also played Frances McDormand again, after previously playing her in a Golden Globes satire in January.

On the losers side, host Sterling K. Brown played Common. Melissa Villasenor played The Shape of Water‘s Sally Hawkins and Pete Davidson was Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothee Chalamet. Alex Moffatt played The Florida Project‘s Willem DaFoe.

Audiences at home laughed hysterically at the sketch, even if the format was something we have seen repeatedly.

Like SNL‘s classic Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches, the celebrities were terrible at answering the questions. They had to name what most people do when they get up in the morning. Of course, these celebrities proved unaware of what the average person does in the morning.

