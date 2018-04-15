‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Love Seeing Nasim Pedrad in ‘Wild Wild Country’ Parody

Saturday Night Live not only featured the return of John Mulaney, but also Nasim Pedrad. She appeared in the pre-taped parody of Netflix‘s acclaimed documentary series Wild Wild Country.

The series centers on the Rajneesh movement and the Rajneeshpuram ashram Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh built in Wasco County, Oregon. In the sketch, Kenan Thompson played a member of the cult who only went there to have sex with white women.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pedrad appeared as Bhagwan’s personal assistant, Ma Anand Sheela, who was really interviewed in the series.

Here’s how fans reacted to seeing Pedrad back on the show.

wow nasim pedrad on snl today and then on b99 tomorrow. we stan. — brie. (@briebxrries) April 15, 2018



Thanks you Nasim Pedrad for gracing #SNL with your presence again 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Swizzy Colón (@JC_Cali) April 15, 2018



As soon as I saw this Wild Wild Country sketch open, I thought: you know who’d make a great Sheela? Nasim Pedrad. And then boom! She graced us with her presence again. I REALLY miss her on this show. #SNL — JK (@whatsayJK) April 15, 2018

Pedrad was on SNL from 2009 to 2014, when she left the show to star in Mulaney’s short-lived Mulaney sitcom on Fox. Since then, she has appeared as a guest star on New Girl, The Mindy Project, Curb Your Enthusiasm and this weekend’s new Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode.

As for Wild Wild Country, the series was directed by Maclain and Chapman Way and has earned acclaim from critics after its Sundance Film Festival. The six-episode docuseries debuted on March 16.

Critics have noted that the series does not take sides, but asks viewers to make their own decisions. Who they side with says more about the viewer than the people at the center of the show.

“People have been calling it a Rorschach test,” Chapman Way told Vogue India. “This story is a mirror of sorts; it reflects your own prejudices, fears and concerns, and everyone seems to think that they’re walking away with the right answer—everyone wants to feel like they’re on the right side. The story challenges people to engage with the material, think and come to their own conclusions. And we believe that whatever that conclusion may be, it’s valid.”

Photo credit: Twitter